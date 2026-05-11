BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Albatross's avatar
Albatross
4d

Zack needs to think quickly. I'm delighted Greens are the biggest party in Haringey. Greens need to work closely with LibDems now and for the general election to maximise representation in first past the post system. I feel the only places Labour won councillors was where Middle classes propped up the old regime. The are people who would support Labour even if they advocated gassing grannies.

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Jim o donnell's avatar
Jim o donnell
4d

Is there a source for the Projected National Vote data?

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