BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Rod Dawson's avatar
Rod Dawson
16h

I would not wipe with this racist rag. Why would anyone? It leaves the presses already smeared with toxic shit.

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Albatross's avatar
Albatross
13h

We should mention that this is an open admission of bias. We should be asking the BBC to declare in writing that this is their policy too, despite it allegedly being a British state broadcaster- not an Israeli state broadcaster. Why do the BBC broadcast almost exclusively from Jerusalem on Middle East affairs? Don't they trust Arabs?

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