BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Rod Dawson's avatar
Rod Dawson
May 21

Israel is Evil because Israelis are Evil. The supremacist belief that all goys are mere 'subhuman animals', fit only to be murdered, raped and tortured so their lands and possessions can be stolen is an Evil belief. The contention that a land should be 'cleansed' to become 'a nation state of Jews only', as the war criminal Netanyahu said Israel must be, is discriminatory, racist, and Evil. bombing and starving the indigenous inhabitants of a land to death so you can steal it is Evil. Relentlessly bullying neighbouring states is Evil. Believing your Evil is justified because you're special is Evil. There are a great many awful words that apply accurately to the awfulness that is Israel. And they all apply accurately because, fundamentally, Israel is, and Israelis are, Evil.

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Roshan Pedder's avatar
Roshan Pedder
May 21

It is such a sick society it will drown in it's own vomit one day. A day that can't come too soon.

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