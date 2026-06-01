BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Rob Goddard's avatar
Rob Goddard
4d

Starmer is a Zionist stooge

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Dean Haigh's avatar
Dean Haigh
4d

I just don't get what the solution is. Doublethink is becoming the norm, being against genocide makes you a terrorist and/or antisemite, arguing against extreme policies makes you an extremist. Lies are the truth, the truth is lies.

The only way to get past this would be if everyone did just a bit of research rather than just accepting anything that seems to support their pre-existing worldview. It's not going to happen though is it? Social media and MSM are just always going to perpetually increase the divisions.

We can't lose hope that things will get better, but it's getting harder and harder not to.

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