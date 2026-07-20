The British people believe that Israel is committing genocide.

That’s according to a new YouGov poll which has been studiously ignored by the media.

50% believe that Israel’s actions in Gaza “constitute a genocide” - with just 17% saying the opposite.

Around a third opt for “don’t know”. That means those believing Israel is committing genocide outnumber those who do not by three to one.

The other polling results show overwhelming support for Britain to take action against Israel.

58% oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza, compared to 18% in support.

57% support suspending arms exports, compared to 18% opposed. 52% support financial sanctions on assets of individuals (19% are opposed), 51% support tariffs and import restrictions (20% are opposed) and 48% support a trade embargo (20% are opposed).

Just 15% think the UK should be an ally of Israel, with 55% believing it should not be an ally.

Among those who voted Labour in 2024, 67% believe Israel has committed genocide, with just 10% disagreeing. About 64% of 18 to 24 year olds believe that it is genocide.

Strikingly, even a third of Tory voters believe Israel has committed genocide, with only a quarter saying otherwise - and 40% opting for ‘Don’t know’.

Even a quarter of Reform voters believe that it is genocide - although in their case, more than four in ten believe otherwise.

These figures should be placed in their broader context. The Western media has supported, legitimised and whitewashed Israel’s genocide. The scale of the atrocities committed by Israel has been kept from news bulletins and newspapers.

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Those who oppose the genocide have been demonised variously as hateful, dangerous and extreme.

The consensus at elite-level - that is, among politicians and the media - remains pro-Israel.

So the fact that British public opinion is so decisively hostile to their country’s alliance with Israel is striking. It means there is a chasm separating the views of the British people and the Establishment.

It’s in this context that the new British prime minister Andy Burnham has apologised for Labour’s position on Gaza.

To be clear - that apology isn’t enough. It wrongly characterises Labour’s failure as being too slow to support a ceasefire - when in fact the party actively supported Israel’s genocidal onslaught.

He used emotive language about 7th October - but not about Israel’s own actions. He said “There’s increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed”: he knows full well they have been committed on an industrial scale. He’s just not willing to say so because that would then impose legal requirements on his government to take action.

But the point he’s felt compelled to say any of this shows an understanding that Labour’s position has repelled voters - and helped drive the surge of the Green Party.

More broadly, the polling reflects the trend across the Western world.

In the US, negative attitudes towards Israel are higher than ever. 60% of American voters have an unfavourable view of Israel, with 37% opting for favourable. For the first time, more Americans sympathise with Palestinians than Israelis.

The challenge, of course, is to translate popular attitudes into government action. But Israel’s cheerleaders should be in a state of panic - because they are losing.