BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Xsy's avatar
Xsy
16h

Great analysis of what is happening and the context. Well done!! There are also a bunch of fake videos going around of people trying to get into people’s house that have been used to generate fear in Spain and Europe, no doubt coming from the integrity challenged far right.

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Pabluante's avatar
Pabluante
16h

I knew from the start something seemed very off. That was too many people at the same time. Not the migrants’ fault at all, they’re also victims here.

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