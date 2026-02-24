BattleLines with Owen Jones

Jonathan Howard
4h

Thank you Owen Jones. What a devastating critique of Gove's cruel and stupid remarks. So, Gove, is the Israeli action in Gaza a genocide? I think you must answer this question. It is not a trivial matter, not a chance remark thrown out in a lazy moment, to be discarded with a laugh. We are talking about the most extreme of murders, the extermination of a people on purpose by a civilized country. Germany was a civilized country too, throughout the Holocaust. Can you not say it? What's the matter with you?

