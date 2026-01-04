BattleLines with Owen Jones

Roshan Pedder
Jan 4

Maybe, just maybe, the spineless, gutless, sycophantic European nations will finally realise what it means to live under the vicious claws of the eagle. Let them experience what the poor countries of the world, and especially those in America's 'back yard' have experienced for so long.

EVA
Jan 4

Keir Starmer, human rights lawyer, displaying his timidity, nauseating hypocrisy, by refusing to recognize, prima facie, that bombing a sovereign nation that poses no threat , kidnapping its President , to stand trial on foreign soil on fictitious fact free charges is illegal-act of aggression under International Law, the UN Charter, and more. ' Waiting to get a full picture' suggests manipulation of interpretation of International law to fit realpolitik of UK dependency on USA.

Another dodgy dossier moment , UK will twist and turn,, with lawless mobsters in White House,

Similar Rigmarole of words from Carney , Canada, Metz , Germany, suggesting that a "bad" Leader, that is, one they did not approve of, was fair game for kidnap by military hegemonic power using coercion and threat of violence to impose its will, self interest, on another sovereign state. International law, rules based order relegated to secondary, optional consideration.

Greenland doesn't stand a chance.

But then we have 70 year template for appropriation, dispossession, land grabs using superior overwhelming military might in Occupied Palestine territories- Starmer couldn't call Israeli actions International crimes against humanity, war crimes either. UK , Europe will reap consequences of turning blind eye.

