BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Roshan Pedder's avatar
Roshan Pedder
3d

Trump's in your face vulgarity, his ugliness - both physical and moral - tempt people to think the solution is to get rid of him. As Owen has shown, Biden's support for Israel was just as great. The real culprit is how Israeli money has bought all US politicians with very few exceptions. There are quotes from both Netanyahu and Sharon saying that the US will do whatever Israel asks.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3d

Both should face Justice but we all know, neither of them will. The whole world is going insane!

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