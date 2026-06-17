BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Dean Haigh's avatar
Dean Haigh
1d

It came as a shock to read Trump's recent comments around this, but - as with everything he does - it's all about him.

Despite some of what he's said he clearly has no conscience (unless someone bought him one for his birthday and he tried it on after the White House car park dogfighting or whatever they did).

His dangerously inflated ego can't deal with his dwindling popularity and with the midterms coming up he thinks he might avoid being hamstrung if the war ends sooner rather than later.

The worry is - even if peace with Iran does prevail - which country is he going to target next on his 'any news except the Epstein files' world tour?

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FODtheGOD's avatar
FODtheGOD
18h

Good stuff

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