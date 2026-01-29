BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roshan Pedder's avatar
Roshan Pedder
1d

I often think the media is even more responsible for this genocide than the political class, because if the justified furore had been raised as Owen spells out in this article, those spineless politicians would have had no choice but to react against the criminal Israeli Ziionists instead of aiding and abetting them. Media silence has made them complicit in this genocide.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jonathan Howard's avatar
Jonathan Howard
1d

It is quite unbelievably terrible. There are no consolations, no accountability, no pushback. The present is almost worse than the past. It is a great, ineradicable, frightful crime against humanity that will burden the Jewish people for ever, just as the crime committed against them still burdens the people of Europe. But the crime is still ongoing, the day of atonement is far far ahead.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Owen Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture