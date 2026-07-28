BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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PDP's avatar
PDP
13h

Really. I know who's "free speech" I'd like to ban. But only because he's so tedious. I recognise his South African heritage has given him some funny ideas, but can't he fix his own problems first. His ketamine habit might be a good place to start. Frequent recreational use has been linked to cognitive effects including impaired memory, delusional thinking, superstitious beliefs, and a sense of specialness and importance. Hmm. Sounds familiar.

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Monnina's avatar
Monnina
12h

I just heard a replay of an early Goons show on Radio Four Extra titled the First Albert Memorial On The Moon. The introductory speech, voiced by Peter Sellers, could have been the 19th century H. G. Wells sci-fi hokum Musk spouts. It was actually quite shocking how similar they sounded. The man’s a wilfully ignorant dangerous fool.

The West seems to be trapped in a re enactment of the 60s movie Dr Strangelove.

Where is a Cervantes when he is most needed ?

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