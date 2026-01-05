I’ve been leaked this from the BBC. It’s a memo from BBC management, which refers to a discussion had at ‘the Nine’ - that is, the 9am editorial meeting.

It de facto bans BBC journalists from stating that the US “kidnapped” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Instead, they are ordered to use “seized”, which is, at best, a euphemism.

That’s even though Donald Trump himself - when told that interim Venezuelan president Delcy Rodriguez said Maduro had been kidnapped - responded that “It’s alright. It’s not a bad term.”

Orwellian stuff…