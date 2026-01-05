Exclusive: BBC bans journalists stating Maduro was "kidnapped"
I’ve been leaked this from the BBC. It’s a memo from BBC management, which refers to a discussion had at ‘the Nine’ - that is, the 9am editorial meeting.
It de facto bans BBC journalists from stating that the US “kidnapped” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Instead, they are ordered to use “seized”, which is, at best, a euphemism.
That’s even though Donald Trump himself - when told that interim Venezuelan president Delcy Rodriguez said Maduro had been kidnapped - responded that “It’s alright. It’s not a bad term.”
Orwellian stuff…
War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. Buckle up lads, here we go….
Even worse, our lawyer PM claimed he needed more time to see the full circumstances before saying whether or not Trump was within international law. Shame he didn't care about the law when it comes to Israel. Now he's not going to condemn a kidnapping on Trumped up charges. Venezuela is not a narco state. He has been threatening Columbia too today and he clearly still wants Greenland. The man needs impeaching fast. They have enough to impeach him 8 different ways currently.
It was a kidnapping. I dont know why the BBC is committing suicide over the americans and israel. But the public will give up on them, those that haven't already left them on the shelf.