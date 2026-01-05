BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

Discussion about this post

Roisin maguire
Jan 5

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. Buckle up lads, here we go….

Jane Peryer
Jan 5

Even worse, our lawyer PM claimed he needed more time to see the full circumstances before saying whether or not Trump was within international law. Shame he didn't care about the law when it comes to Israel. Now he's not going to condemn a kidnapping on Trumped up charges. Venezuela is not a narco state. He has been threatening Columbia too today and he clearly still wants Greenland. The man needs impeaching fast. They have enough to impeach him 8 different ways currently.

It was a kidnapping. I dont know why the BBC is committing suicide over the americans and israel. But the public will give up on them, those that haven't already left them on the shelf.

