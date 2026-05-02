Greens take on antisemitic Times cartoon
Their complaint is welcome: the Green Party need to go on the attack
The Green Party has submitted a complaint to The Times newspaper after it published a cartoon depicting Zack Polanski using obvious antisemitic tropes.
They note that the cartoon shows Polanski with a visibly hooked nose, perhaps the classic example of antisemitic imagery.
The Green Party have issued the following statement:
It is astonishing that amongst a rising climate of anti-Semitism in the UK, a national newspaper has chosen to publish a cartoon of the only Jewish political leader in the country using tropes so clearly associated with anti-semitic depictions of Jewish people.
“Zack faces daily anti-semitism, and in the past six weeks two people have been arrested for anti-semitic actions towards him. The words used by both politicians and the media this week, directing further attacks towards Zack in the wake of a violent attack on his community, are deeply irresponsible.
It comes as the country’s only Jewish party leader is subjected to a relentless pile-on after two Jewish and one Muslim Londoner were attacked on Thursday.
All the main party leaders and British media outlets have made Polanski the focus of their attention.
This is a deeply disturbing campaign - and it is clear what the strategy is, as I’ll write more about. They are going to seek to strip away Polanski’s Jewish identity and relentlessly smear him - and the Green Party - over antisemitism. Above all, that’s because he is a) pro-Palestinian and b) left-wing.
The party need to go on the offensive. That’s the only way to face down these bad faith attacks.
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I sincerely hope they’ve learnt from what happened to Jeremy Corbyn. The hypocrisy of the present government, together with its flagrant support for zionism is despicable. As many have said, what about all the other people who have been victims of knife crime? If they want to stop hatred towards zionist Jews, stop the atrocities and genocide being committed by zionist israel. The
£ 25,000,000 handed out immediately by starmer to the Jewish Community, would have done a great deal of good in the NHS. The more Jewish people are singled out by this government, the more the general public are likely to react. Unfortunately not everyone realises that there are Jewish people who are not also zionists.
Other parties showing their deep indecency as they struggle to remain authentic in any way; wrapped as they are in their Zionist straitjackets. I stand with Zack.