BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
1d

I sincerely hope they’ve learnt from what happened to Jeremy Corbyn. The hypocrisy of the present government, together with its flagrant support for zionism is despicable. As many have said, what about all the other people who have been victims of knife crime? If they want to stop hatred towards zionist Jews, stop the atrocities and genocide being committed by zionist israel. The

£ 25,000,000 handed out immediately by starmer to the Jewish Community, would have done a great deal of good in the NHS. The more Jewish people are singled out by this government, the more the general public are likely to react. Unfortunately not everyone realises that there are Jewish people who are not also zionists.

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Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
1dEdited

Other parties showing their deep indecency as they struggle to remain authentic in any way; wrapped as they are in their Zionist straitjackets. I stand with Zack.

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