Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
18h

Please God, let the Greens win.

Farage and Reform are the closest thing you could get to the revolting Tory and Labour parties. He admires what Trump has done, and wants the same here, (citizens of the usa having been killed)! The Green party on the other hand, see the real problem - the ‘elites’ and the establishment. I would have thought that the revelations of the Epstein files, would have shown ‘ordinary’ people just how depraved, cold, and inhuman they are.

In addition it has now been confirmed that, despite the endless comments about Pakistani grooming gangs, networks of white grooming gangs all over London and elsewhere, are much more extensive. These involve politicians, judges, police, and many, many others.

If Labour had charged the ‘elites’ more tax, the NHS would by now have been restored to its best. This country also needs refugees and migrants for the taxes they contribute, and the skills they bring. The propaganda that says that these people are showered with benefits on their arrival, is untrue. What is true, is that with an elderly population, and falling birthrate, the UK needs the taxes paid by migrants in order to cover the running costs of the country - including the payment of pensions etc.

When Brexit took place, a lot of European people went back to their original countries, taking their skills and money with them. We are now desperate for both to be replaced by migrants and refugees.

Were Reform to win the next election, we could expect an authoritarian system, with the removal of our freedom of speech, and our right to protest. They would stick with the usa/israel, so there would be more and more wars. The zionist israeli influence over this country would continue, and widen. Refugees and migrants would be thrown out, which would lead to a reduction in taxes paid by them, followed by the resultant increase in taxes for the rest of us. The number of skilled people would also fall substantially, leading to fewer doctors to plumbers…..The NHS would suffer catastrophically, and the price of everything from house removals to plumbing jobs would go up. The choice of restaurants would also plummet.

