BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Sunil Kapur's avatar
Sunil Kapur
Nov 14, 2025

"None of this is evidence of my prophetic skills."

I think your prophetic skills are in great shape, actually.

Keep up the good work!

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Brendan O'Reilly's avatar
Brendan O'Reilly
Nov 14, 2025

Yes, nothing wrong with your prophetic skills Owen. But you're right, the journos who backed Starmer as the answer and who could not see this unfolding as it has should leave their jobs and find something they're more suited to. Maybe they could get jobs mopping floors somewhere. They could be mentored by more experienced staff who could tell them which end of the mop to hold. Though I doubt they would listen.

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