BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
12h

I have known this for a long time but the COWARDS in US Media continue to support BESTIALITY.

Turn the dogs on the USA.

I have had enough of these 2 decrepit countries supported by Western civilization!

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
12h

Every time you think zionist israelis have plumbed the depths of depravity, they fall even further.

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