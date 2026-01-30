BattleLines with Owen Jones

Zahir Mecci
5h

Thank you Owen for accurately labelling it as “the crime of the century.”

A masterpiece of journalistic integrity and consistency, unlike the majority of your colleagues who should hang their heads in shame for actively enabling it to happen with their lies and grotesque gaslighting— over 27 months.

Joseph Ryan
5h

Every Palestinian must be recovered and decently buried.

The so-called 'Board of Peace' must be confronted with that demand.

If Israelis had a right to be recovered, Palestinians must surely have the same right, to be buried with dignity on their own land.

And damn western media, who are still knee-deep in the blood of slaughtered Palestinian children.

And double-damn the Israelis and Americans for perpetrating this Genocide.

