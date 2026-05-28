BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
1d

Every zionist accusation is actually a confession - never forget that. What they accuse others of, is what they themselves do, and have already done.

They call themselves ‘chosen,’ but by whom? Apparently by the ‘god’ baal it would seem. This conclusion I reached, following my reading of something earlier today. It was an account written by children who survived rape, torture, and rituals performed by israeli adults, such as rabbis, psychiatrists and doctors, and including their own parents. Having already seen the filth written in the talmud by rabbis; the horrific torture meted out to hostages, including the particularly depraved rape of men, and also of women and children; the ludicrous behaviour of their ‘military’ putting on women’s clothes; and the abominable actions shown in the epstein files, in a ghastly way nothing is a surprise about zionists any more. They have sunk so incredibly low, that there’s really not much further they can fall.

We all are now fully aware of the despicable, immoral, inhumane, and sadistic behaviour of which they are capable. This is the time that it must be stopped. Zionist israel must be forced out of Palestine. To expect anyone to live anywhere near such foul creatures, is inhumane in itself. Would you want to live next door to something that had murdered children, or carried out any of the other abominable war crimes they have? I most certainly wouldn’t.

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EVA's avatar
EVA
18h

For Zionists , colonial -settlers, animated from very outset by racist dehumanisation of Palestinians who lived on the land where Zionists decided to pitch up, appropriate the land , all its natural resources , call it their 'homeland' - in process using treacherous violent killing, forcible displacement to create the State of Israel in 1948. Expulsion of all Palestinians for Zionists was always, and remains 'the final solution' to the Palestine question.

It is not a Netanyahu phenomenon, or product of a Right wing fascist Government, an aberration, a departure to what was successfully propagandized from 1948 as "Israel a beacon of democracy" among barbarians. It is the reason for its own existence. A 70 year unchallenged Israeli objective that in 2026, with Trump in White House, AIPAC power embedded, European leaders divided in their ambivalence, considers conditions to be right to push towards this 'final solution' with impunity. The world let Israel wage Genocidal war on Gaza, killing over 70,000 , majority women and some 20,000 children. The world allowed Israel to impose total siege on Gaza , bury International Law under its rubble. Complicit participants entrapped by small fanatical colonial settler racist enterprise. It will not survive its fanaticism.

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