Why isn’t this splashed across the newspaper front pages?

Why isn’t it leading the television bulletins? Why aren’t Western politicians issuing statements condemning depraved evil?

The answer is brutally simple.

Because we’re not discussing some activist without power and influence, decrying Israel’s genocide with words deemed inflammatory or extreme.

No: this is a genocidal commitment from a leading Israeli politician who is actually overseeing a genocide.

Israel Katz is Benjamin Netanyahu’s Defence Minister. In a post celebrating the killing of Hamas’ military commander, he concluded with these words:

We committed to eliminating everyone who led the October 7 massacre, and so it shall be: they are all sentenced to death, wherever they may be. We committed that Hamas will not rule Gaza civilly or militarily, and so it shall be, and also the voluntary emigration plan from Gaza will be implemented - everything at the right timing and in the right manner.

Let us be clear about what that means.

“Voluntary emigration” is an obvious euphemism. Israel’s official policy is the removal of the surviving Palestinian population from their home in Gaza. And Katz’s own formulation spells that out: killing those involved in 7 October; removing Hamas from power; removing Gaza’s population. One package. One project. They are all military objectives - including making Gaza a land with no living Palestinians.

This is inherently a genocidal commitment. Indeed, Israel has deliberately made the conditions of life in Gaza unbearable.

Israel has destroyed homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, universities, workplaces, mosques, churches and civic buildings: the fabric of a society, the basic architecture of a civilisation. It has destroyed agriculture, livestock, fresh water supplies. It has besieged Gaza of the essentials of life. It has forced Palestinians to live under the constant terror of massacre, displacement, disease and hunger.

There is no such thing as “voluntary emigration” in these circumstances. If you reduce a place to apocalyptic ruin and then say its people are free to leave, that is not consent. That is violent coercion.

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Last year, the Israeli state even set up what it called a bureau for “voluntary migration”, while reportedly easing travel restrictions for Palestinians who agreed to a one-way journey out of Gaza.

The intention is obvious: remove Gaza’s population slowly, in stages, under the cover of Western indifference and active complicity. Not with one dramatic announcement that might provoke headlines and outrage, but through bureaucratic language, military terror and the assumption that most Western media outlets will simply look the other way.

The language of genocide

Like most Israeli politicians, Katz has a history of genocidal statements.

In October 2023, he posted:

Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.

In March 2025, he told the citizens of Gaza that this was their “last warning”, threatening them with “utter destruction and devastation”.

These are not marginal figures. These are the people running Israel and its military. They do not bother to disguise their intent, because they know the West grants them impunity.

And yet these statements receive little or no sustained coverage in the Western media. Instead, we get endless denunciations of the supposedly inflammatory language of those who oppose genocide. The outrage is directed not at the people starving, bombing and displacing Palestinians, but at those who oppose it.

Why? Because to give these statements the coverage they deserve would force an admission. It would mean having to spell out what Israel’s intentions actually are. And that would expose the role the Western media has played: not as neutral witnesses, but as facilitators of Israel’s crimes.

“Voluntary migration” was always the plan

This did not begin with Katz’s latest post.

Back in December 2023, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had told a Likud party meeting he was committed to so-called voluntary migration from Gaza.

“Our problem is countries that are ready to absorb them and we are working on it,”

he reportedly said.

He added:

“The world is already discussing the possibilities of voluntary immigration,”

and said that a team had to be established to ensure that those who wanted to leave Gaza for a third country could do so. He called it of “strategic importance” for the day after the war.

I reported on this at the time. Most of the Western media ignored it.

Then came Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s Finance Minister. In November 2024, he declared:

“It is possible to create a situation where Gaza’s population will be reduced to half its current size in two years.”

He went further:

“We can occupy Gaza and thin the population by half within two years,”

through a strategy of encouraging “voluntary emigration”.

“Thin” the population.

That is the language of genocidal monsters.

Forced displacement - ethnic cleansing, in common parlance - is a war crime. This commitment is also genocidal in intent because it seeks to erase the existence of a people from their land. In this case, the Palestinian people of Gaza.

We do not know how many Palestinians remain in Gaza. We do not know exactly how many have been killed directly by bombs and bullets, or indirectly through disease, starvation, the destruction of medical care and the collapse of basic life. Credible academic studies suggest the true toll is far higher than the official figures - well over a hundred thousand people. We do not know how many have already been forced out.

But we do know the intention, because Israel’s leaders keep stating it.

Within Gaza itself, the area directly controlled by Israel keeps expanding. The so-called ‘ceasefire’ deal allowed them to control 53% - but only as a temporary first phase withdrawal line.

Instead, they have expanded that control in violation of the supposed deal. At an event today, Netanyahu boasts Israel has taken 60%. When he starts by saying “my directive is to move to”, the audience yells “100! 100!”

Netanyahu responded: “Wait, let’s go in order. First 70%. Let’s start with that.”

Trump’s dystopian fantasy

Not long after Donald Trump became president for a second time, he committed to removing the Palestinian population from Gaza and turning it into some dystopian luxury resort, enriching himself and his associates.

He stopped talking about it after backlash from Gulf Arab states, whose rulers feared the fury such a plan would provoke among their own people. Trump, in turn, feared that backlash might damage his business deals with those states.

But the fact he stopped saying it out loud does not mean the policy ended.

The massacres continue

Meanwhile, the massacres continue, whether or not the media chooses to cover them.

An Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza killed ten Palestinians, including five children.

Their names were:

Israa Emad Salim, 17.

Sidra Iyad Azzam, 12.

Sarah Sameh Rajab, 9.

Nour Ahmad Abu Halima, 12.

Yamen Ahmad Abu Halima, 13.

Children with hopes, jokes, fears, dreams, favourite foods and songs. Children who had endured what no child should ever be forced to endure. Every life a universe, as the Torah rightly teaches us.

The footage shows bodies of children reduced to burned pieces. An adult man holding what remains of a girl, shredded and burned beyond recognition.

One of the children was beheaded.

Remember how much anger there was about the fictional beheading of Israeli babies on 7 October. Compare that with the silence that greets Palestinian children actually beheaded by Israeli weapons.

This was the family of Ahmad Abu Halima, Director of Student Affairs at Gaza University. The eldest victim was Ihsan Matar Balbul, 81, who I presume was the grandfather.

Imagine surviving 964 days of genocide: the bombardments, the starvation, the displacement, the terror, the grief piled upon terror. Imagine surviving all of that, only to be blown apart and burned to death on Eid.

The genocide never ended - and it’s responsibility to keep speaking out.