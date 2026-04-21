BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Robert Binney's avatar
Robert Binney
2d

Speaking as someone who actually - perhaps somewhat reluctantly - voted for Keir Starmer, I can only (also reluctantly) agree.

I deliberately went well out of my way to watch him in the leadership hustings at the Design Centre in Islington. He lied to us pure and simple. I knew it - he knew it. But we were all a bit shell-shocked to be honest. Jeremy was gone.

Jeremy had not 'failed' - although the media - particularly the BBC (where I then still worked) had complied with 'antisemitism' campaign, and Panorama, alongside its General Election analysis (still persisting), had characterised Labour’s loss as a 'catastrophic landslide'. The stage was set.

Later that year I had moved to Kentish Town (branch) where I encountered Keir at first hand. Buoyed by his sycophants and clearly already having his ascent planned - heartbreakingly fronted by his friend Tony Benn's son - he quietly waited.

Back in the 80s, I had been one of Jeremy's ward organisers in the very north part of Islington North, afterwards braving New Labour as a councillor in Haringey - something Jeremy did prior to becoming an MP. I was there in Holloway Bus Garage when he was selected, my union votes adding to his victory. Fond memories.

I left London, ending up in Bath, where despite the party of the Left being suspended (like so many in the West) we got to listen to speeches by Ken Loach during Starmer's pre-election 'honeymoon'.

I very much enjoyed Olly Robbins measured remarks. Classic understatement.

I worked on Jeremy's re-election as an independent, remembering now those people who approached us in the street, thanking him for his work locally as their MP. Repayment enough.

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Albatross's avatar
Albatross
2d

Stephen Flynn is fantastic at socking it to politicians. Listening to Robbins, it further confirms Starmer had already decided to appoint Mandelson, and vetting did not matter. The vetting marking was not seen by Robbins. So he cannot be held responsible for this MORE recent addition to the records. It was not fit for purpose. The marking document should have been pass or fail. It rather shows the slight of hand of a lawyer. This vetting document appears to be an attempt to muddy the waters. Starmer clearly and immorally disregarded all of Mandelson's turgid history when he decided he would appoint Mandelson. Perhaps he was encouraged to do this by his "sponsors".

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