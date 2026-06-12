I’m really delighted to join newly launched Team Zeteo in the UK. You can read my first article here:

It’s an offshoot of Mehdi Hasan’s hugely successful project in the US - and we desperately need it here.

Despite some bright spots, our media landscape is catastrophically dire. It’s dominated by aggressively right-wing outlets that focus on inciting fear and hatred, deflecting accountability from elites, and shutting down any challenge to our broken status quo.

Britain is currently heading towards the abyss. Years of scapegoating migrants have brought us the growing threat of violent pogroms - and the very real prospect of an authoritarian right-wing government which threatens democracy.

Both our politicians and media outlets are to blame for this.

This is the soft launch of Zeteo UK - it gets into full swing in September. But there’s incredible names involved - not least Shehab Khan, poached from ITN, who is Political Editor, Sangita Myska, Peter Oborne, Afua Hirsch, and Grace Blakeley.

Nothing will change in Britain unless we have a different media landscape.

So I hope you’ll sign up to Zeteo UK - with lots of excitement developments to come!