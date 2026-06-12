BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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David Bowater
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I wouldn’t mind know more about Zeteos ownership model. While I know Mehdi Hasan is British I’m not exactly keen on yet another US organisation interfering with Britain politics.

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