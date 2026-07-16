BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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David Kauders's avatar
David Kauders
5d

Trump is piloting a diplomatic version of the Greater Fool theory. In Investment, people buy believing they will be able to sell at a higher price. Eventually the greatest fool of all comes along: he has nobody left to sell to.

Trump's version is "Never admit a mistake or a loss, something will turn up". He is being played by Israel because his loss aversion exceeds his concern about the midterms. He has nothing left to turn to.

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EVA's avatar
EVA
5d

Don't think it went down well in Israel , and Netanyahu government , when JD Vance wagged his finger in public and reminded Israel that America is only country still supporting its regional objectives.

Drop Site News offered another insight into Iran negotiations , with Iran actively by-passing Witkoff and Kushner, to relay messages directly to JD Vance, because both of Trump's chief negotiators are perceived as Israeli assets, in daily contact with Netanyahu and head of Mossad Barnea. Directing and undermining all US contacts with Iranian side. Regime change was actively pursued , reported in The Guardian, by Mossad trying to turn Ahmadinejad , ex- PM of Iran, who had fallen out with regime.

Trump cannot settle on a consistent, coherent, credible position because his objective was to declare a win , impose a renewed US/Israel supremacy on the Region, with a weakened Iran at the mercy of Israeli attacks much like Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Gaza.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz has upended that neat scenario- but Trump has not given up on it, so Israel benefits from perpetual wars on all fronts- all the better if surrounded by failed States.

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