I’m very excited to announce my new book - The Fall of the West - is now out for pre-order.

You can do that here!

I’ve felt very guilty about not posting as much on Substack - it’s because I’ve been finishing off the editing. But that will soon change!

It’s a book I’ve been working on for two years. I’ve travelled from Baghdad to the Rust Belt, from Kenya to Palestine.

The book challenges the dominant theory about Western decline. It’s one you’ll have heard a lot - that the West is in crisis because of immigration, Islam, multiculturalism, ‘woke’, the supposed defiling of Western history and Western guilt and shame.

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That theory of decline has become central to the rise of the far right. But they are both symptoms and accelerants of decline.

The truth is Western elites got high on their own supply. They believed the collapse of the Soviet Union meant they were militarily invincible, that their economic model was unchallengeable, that they were morally supreme. The End of History, as it were.

They opportunistically used this triumphalism to grab wealth and power. That led - economically and militarily - to catastrophe.

That’s left the West in a grave crisis at home and abroad. The West has dominated the world since the early 19th century - but now its power is in freefall.

Trumpism is a symptom of that decline - and as we can see both in the assault on democracy and war in Iran, it is only accelerating the fall.

Anyway, there is a lot more to say - and can’t wait to share more!

Pre-ordering really helps if you’re able to. I’ll keep you updated!

Thanks so much for your support again, and I’ll be regularly updating here shortly!