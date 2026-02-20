BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunil Kapur's avatar
Sunil Kapur
9h

With this and all future elections, we have to remember that lots of people do not have the guts to state that they intend to vote Reform (prev. Conservative).

The vote is likely closer than any poll will indicate.

Every vote must be earned.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Owen Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture