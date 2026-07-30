BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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William Bonville's avatar
William Bonville
2d

WHAT!? Nigel Farage a hypocrite? I’m aghast!

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moin uddin's avatar
moin uddin
2d

Racist Nigel farage has done so much harm to so many people in Britain including immigrants and dodgy people farage have committed so many financial crimes by selling his service to billionaires who are dodgy themselves like Christopher harborne who have bought so many politicians including prime ministers Boris Johnson and others by them millions to destroy British economy by asking those corrupt politicians to take Britain out of Europe and he also gave one million pounds to dodgy criminal Boris Johnson who is another most corrupt criminal politicians to tell the fanatical Jew who is the Ukrainian president not to sign peace deal with Russia and criminal Boris Johnson made how many million from other military industrial complex owners no one knows how much because Britain is controlled by Zionist Jews that's why Boris Johnson not investigated yet

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