David Kauders
5d

Best for us all if Labour collapse, leaving the way clear for Green-Your party informal alliance against Farage & co.

But oh! for a better democracy in which we do not expect one person to run foreign affairs, all domestic policy for England, some domestic policy for the other nations. more power to the people instead of the elite ......

EVA
5d

Familiar dirty tactics from Labour Party machinery . Will Mandelson, with time on his hands, now make it his mission to brief against, undermine Burnham's chances with same zeal he devoted to attacking Jeremy Corbyn. Visceral loathing of Left, democratic socialism, the only thing that energises Starmer, and many in current PLP, & backroom McSweeney operation. Tasted power .Won't let go.

Burnham would make a better fist, politically, of leading Labour Party. No guarantees, risky, decision. Might regret if he doesn't grasp this opening . Many hope he does.

Meanwhile Zack Polanski, The Green Party, nascent Your Party provide alternative space for Left arguments . With a Burnham led Labour Party that finds common ground with them, what a possibility , would create formidable political counter force against dangerous populist Right.

