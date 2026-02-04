BattleLines with Owen Jones

Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
5h

Which means that the British Establishment must go, including Starmer, those who have taken zionist Israeli bribes, and any friends of Israeli type groups. The Reform party and Farage admires the appalling things Trump has done in the USA, and have said that they would introduce them here. The ICE agents started by attacking illegal immigrants who had committed crimes, but now go after anyone, whatever the colour of their skin. We do not want that here. Which means that at the next election, you would be downright stupid to vote Conservative, Labour, or Reform. The third party - Reform, has also just been endorsed by Tommy Robinson, the manic far right would-be-politician! That’s one extremely good reason never to trust or touch them.

marth frez
2h

what I would like to know is when these greedy, depraved individuals will be brought to justice?

