Delyth Morgan
14h

I have always called him a limp lettuce but boy has he been a manipulator!! Destroying the Labour Party with one arm tied behind his spineless leaves!! 🥵💔🇵🇸❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Lisa
12h

Starmer was installed to rob the British public of their chance to vote left: First to undermine, sabotage, and character-assassinate, Jeremy Corbyn, and then, to pervert the nature of the Labour Party, beyond all repair.

The point was to rob the British public of their options, and then pave the way for fascism.

"Terrorism" charges are now reserved for those who peacefully protest for peace.

Censorship has escalated to the point where the government now forbids, intervenes, and OBSTRUCTS the communication of well-supported facts.

And Jesus fucking Christ, look what they've done to the police: Police are now conditioned to drag off decent people, for being decent. Police are now conditioned to disregard how elderly, or disabled a person is, before falsely imprisoning them.

Police are now conditioned to obey the orders of criminals. At all times. Without question.

People still act as if Starmer & his handlers are at risk of losing all of that fascist infrastructure they're building, to the far-right, but that isn't "a risk"; that's their INTENTION. That's who they built it for. They didn't back-stab their way into #10, to stay there, and govern responsibly; they did it in order to abuse that office, in service to monsters, and then slide into a private life of wealth, funded by the billions that they enabled those monsters (bankers & weapons manufacturers) to wring out of the public.

Building a fascist infrastructure, and passing it on to people who will exploit it for all it's worth, only HELPS them in their goals.

We shouldn't need the Epstein files to spell it out for us, but they're there, now, if we do need to be bashed over the head with the shitty, shitty truth.

Starmer & Farage are not adversaries. Neither were Biden & Trump. They work for the same monsters as Mandelson. They're on the same side. AGAINST THE PEOPLE.

Starmer's intentions are plain to see. I don't know why anyone bothers with the words that liars say, when their actions are unmistakable.

Starmer was installed to combat the fact that the Labour Party had found some integrity, with Corbyn. THAT is what Starmer & his handlers couldn't abide; a popular man, leading a left-leaning party, that had found some integrity. Fascism, on the other hand... Starmer's crew are perfectly happy to facilitate fascism.

