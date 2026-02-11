A new poll is devastating reading for supporters of an unelected head of state in the UK.

Conducted by Savanta on behalf of campaign group Republic, a representative sample of British voters was asked: “What would you prefer for the UK: a monarchy or an elected head of state?”

45% opted for an elected head of state, with a third preferring a republic.

There’s a surprising gender split: while a similar number of men (46%) and women (44%) support a monarchy, 25% of women support an elected head of state, compared with 39% of men. The difference is explained by more than twice as many ‘don’t knows’ among women.

But the generational divide is most striking. Less than a quarter of 18-to-24-year-olds support a monarchy, with 38% opting for an elected head of state. Among 25 to 34 year-olds, 43% support a republic (again, there’s a difference in ‘don’t knows’.

Among older Brits, overwhelming support for the monarchy remains. Nearly 7 in 10 Brits who are 65 and above support an unelected head of state, with just 21% backing a republic.

Compare this with polling in 2012, when 75% supported a monarchy and just 15% opted for a republic.

It’s clear that the death of Queen Elizabeth II was not good for the monarchy. On the throne for seven decades, she was their best trump card.

The Epstein scandal has exposed the grubbiness of unaccountable, shadowy wealth and power - which the monarchy encapsulates.

I interviewed Republic’s CEO Graham Smith - who put it all into context: