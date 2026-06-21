Forget the World Cup. This is where the real entertainment is right now.

Israel is in meltdown, and so are its cheerleaders. That’s after Donald Trump capitulated to end the illegal Israeli-American war in Iran, agreeing — according to reports — to proposals including permanently ending the war, ending the naval blockade, a $300bn reconstruction plan for Iran, ending sanctions, and allowing the free export of Iranian oil.

This was a war launched to overthrow Iran’s rulers and secure what Trump described as UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.

Instead, it has ended with Trump signing up to terms which have left the people who spent years inciting this catastrophe - and then cheering on their fantasy as it opened with the mass slaughter of Iranian schoolgirls - in a state of total despair, anguish and terror.

It is not tasteless to find this funny. These people are furious at peace breaking out - after they bet the house on a cataclysmic war which has produced the literal opposite of everything they hoped for.

The unfunny bit is the death and destruction they helped cause.

Let’s start with the United States, shall we?

Nikki Haley

What about Nikki Haley, Trump’s former US Ambassador to the UN? When the war began, she was beyond delighted. This was a “history-defining” and “legacy-defining” thing that “needed to happen”, she said.

Well, she was certainly right about one thing. This is a legacy-defining and history-defining moment.

With the war she cheered on now over, Haley responded to reports that the deal allows Iran to immediately sell oil by tweeting:

Share

John Podhoretz

Podhoretz has long been a passionate supporter of war with Iran. When Trump first attacked Iran in June 2025, Podhoretz was so delighted that he wrote an article declaring its impact potentially “enormous” and “world historic”, before concluding:

Trump has said since the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., that he believes God spared him for a reason.

And now, so do I.

This was—is—the reason.”

John Podhoretz believed that God literally saved Donald Trump from being assassinated so he could bomb Iran.

Parking, for a second, the theological question of why God did not just stop the assassination attempt from happening in the first place: does that mean God spared Trump in order to go to full-blown war with Iran, only for Iran to emerge victorious?

Because Podhoretz is very clear that this is the outcome of the Iran war.

In a video call, another panellist suggested Iran wants “to humiliate Donald Trump and move on to the next president.”

Podhoretz spluttered: “And they’ve already succeeded!”

His conclusion was bitter: “There is no person on Earth who is going to say that America didn’t lose this war” - unless he said, “you are literally a paid agent of MAGA related to Donald Trump or some lunatic who is really excited by the possibility of Trump turning on Israel.

John Bolton

What about John Bolton, professional warmonger, George W. Bush’s Ambassador to the UN and Trump’s former National Security Advisor?

Boy, has this man been a supporter of bombing Iran. It is his one true passion in life. “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran” was the headline of his New York Times column in March 2015.

Just after Trump started the war, he told PBS:

“I’m sorry it took so long finally for somebody to take action. I think the world would have been a much safer place if somebody did it 20 years ago.”

What’s he saying now? He says of Iran:

“They’ve played him like a violin. That’s why they’ve got the deal that they want.”

Batya Ungar-Sargon

A month and a half into the war with Iran, when it should have been absolutely obvious that it was a terrible catastrophe, right-wing US presenter Batya Ungar-Sargon tweeted:

Now she tweets:

Will Chamberlain

When the war began, prominent right-wing US activist Will Chamberlain tweeted:

On 14th April, he tweeted:

Now he tweets:

Laura Loomer

At the beginning of the war, Trump rang Laura Loomer, a far-right fanatical anti-Muslim bigot named Laura Loomer, who recalled the conversation at the time:

I said it’s a great job and people all around the world are cheering you on. He’s making us proud to be American.

Now she tweets:

Israel

What about Israel?

When the war began, an astonishing 93% of Jewish Israelis supported the war with Iran, with just 3% somewhat opposing it and 1% strongly opposing it.

At the end of May, Trump had a net positive rating of 23 points in Israel.

Three weeks later, it had dropped by 46 points to minus 23.

Emily Schrader

The Israeli journalist Emily Schrader was ecstatic when the Iran war was launched. She said it was pure elation the part of Israelis, that “it’s been absolutely incredible” and praised Trump to the hilt.

“No other leader has had the courage to do what President Trump” had done, she said.

Where’s she at now? She shared Trump signing the memorandum with a picture of British prime minister Neville Chamberlain after his infamous visit to Munich, adding the caption: “Peace in our time. Coward.”

In another tweet, she wrote:

Yinon Magal

When the Iran war began and the Supreme Leader was killed, an Israeli programme hosted by journalist Yinon Magal opened with singing and dancing. The panel even shared chocolates.

What’s he saying now?

Zvi Yehezkeli

When the war began, the Israeli TV presenter Zvi Yehezkeli declared “the regime will fall”, declaring “A historic move that will change the face of humanity, the Middle East, and certainly the face of Islam by taking down the Shiite head.”

Now he declares that “Trump has thrown Israel away”

Itamar Ben-Gvir

When the war began, Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir declared:

You will wipe out the memory of Amalek from under heaven, you will not forget “The State of Israel has embarked on a historic campaign against the Iranian terrorist regime - I support the Prime Minister, President Trump, the IDF fighters and all security forces who are working courageously and determinedly to defend the State of Israel.

Now he declares:

Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign country. We are not partners to this agreement, which does not safeguard our security. We must not withdraw from any territory [in Lebanon] that our fighters have captured.

Bezalel Smotrich

At the start of the war, his colleague Bezalel Smotrich said: “We embarked on an existential campaign to overthrow the Iranian regime.”

Now he declares: “’It’s impossible to escape the sense of bitterness that characterizes all of us today,” adding “the agreement with Iran is a bad deal for Israel and for the entire free world.”

Yair Lapid

When the war began, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid declared:

“We are united behind the pilots, fighters and security forces in the most justified operation there is. We are all united on the operation.”

Now he says:

“Netanyahu promised us a historic victory – and we got a crisis with the Americans, Hormuz open to the Iranians, money for the Revolutionary Guard, ballistic missiles aimed at Israel, and Israel waiting in the corridor like a scolded child.”

Jake Wallis Simons

Here in Britain there was no bigger cheerleader for the Iran war than Jake Wallis Simons, odious pro-Israel propagandist and former editor of the Jewish Chronicle.

Just look at some of his headlines.

There’s been a little gear shift.

Take a look at his more recent headlines.

Completely discredited

The warmongers have been discredited again and again and again.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, now Iran.

They must never be listened to ever again.