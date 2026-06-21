BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
5d

Interesting to see this but the war is NOT over yet.

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louiserw's avatar
louiserw
4d

I love your work, Owen - you’re a voice of sanity. Keep it up 💪

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