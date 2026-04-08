BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Oliver Baines's avatar
Oliver Baines
13h

How delicious to be attacked by Stephen Cheung. Well done.

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Graham Hewitt's avatar
Graham Hewitt
12h

Who he? Never heard of him and don’t want to. Sounds like he’s what is euphemistically called the “groom of the stool” to King Bone Spurs Draft Dodger.

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