BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Jonathan Howard's avatar
Jonathan Howard
5h

We still don't know how mad the mad king is. We know he's stupid, vindictive and childish. We also know that he is led by the nose by Netanyahu, who is, one may say, beginning to lose his patience. He and his army have far less compunction about slaughtering people, while the US even seems somewhat sorry about wiping out 165 Iranian children, it was a mistake. Israel doesn't make mistakes. If Trump doesn't get on with killing Iran, Israel will take over. Israel, in the modern idiom, moves fast and breaks things. They will have nearly 3 years to finish the job, time enough also to sterilize the west Bank and destroy Lebanon, creating more Lebensraum for the Greater Israel project. After that, with an honorable and intelligent new US president in post, the world will have to confront Israel. Will it be too late. It was a seriously worrying surprise when Netanyahu declared recently he is winding down his dependence on US arms shipments; he can make what he needs locally now. What other hold did the world have over him? Will there come a time when the flow of European money to Israeli scientists will finally grind to a halt? The prospects are bleak.

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Liz Thompson's avatar
Liz Thompson
43m

Enjoy Cuba, you deserve a good trip!

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