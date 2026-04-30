BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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MikeC's avatar
MikeC
16h

Im having trouble parsing thus paragraph..

It’s easy to say - well, it’s the Daily Mail. But, of course, Mandelson could have used legal means to block claims which were untrue. We can now say conclusively that the claims were not true - hence they went unchallenged.

... should it say the 'claims were true- hence unchallenged" ?

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
17h

You can sum it up with my saying, ‘when it suits.’

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