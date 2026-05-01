BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
3d

Was that one of the supposed "victims" shouting "Kill him?" Repeatedly?

Zionists are not people who feel terrorized; Zionists are monsters who frame mentally unstable people, and then murder them.

Those pigs belong in prison, and so does that "Commissioner." It's not even enough to call it Excessive Force, or Police Brutality; it's Assault & Grievous Bodily Harm.

Those pigs are thugs; not "police."

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Michael R's avatar
Michael R
2d

Disappointing though not surprising to see Michael Walker taking the side of the police on Novara Live today. Force to restrain and disarm the guy (who has been tasered already let's not forget) is one thing. He is face down and cannot physically release the knife so they kick in the head repeatedly anyway. This is not professional policing by any measure. It is amateurish thuggery. It's a shame that Zach apologised. He should know already that it only emboldens the bad-faith critics to come at you even harder next time.

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