BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Jo Ellen Grzyb's avatar
Jo Ellen Grzyb
2d

Why now? What’s the hidden agenda? This came out of the blue, so why now? I’m cynical and suspicious.

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Graham Hewitt's avatar
Graham Hewitt
2d

An excellent critique, one of your best, and an absolute demolition of the criminal Blair.

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