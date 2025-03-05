BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Jim o donnell's avatar
Jim o donnell
Mar 5, 2025

Interesting. However proofread for mixed up country names!

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
Mar 5, 2025

The decline of the West is the best news since sliced bread.

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