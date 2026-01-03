Trump's illegal Venezuela assault means global anarchy
This shameless oil grab destroys last vestige of the 'international order'
It’s one thing to bomb another country without provocation, and another to literally kidnap its leader, along with his wife.
Donald Trump’s overnight assault on Venezuela is nakedly illegal, and a transparent attempt to seize the country’s natural resources. It also demolishes whatever remained of the so-called ‘international order’.
Trump’s pretext - which centres on drugs - should be given short shrift. A few weeks ago, I interviewed Prof. Miguel Tinker Salas, who pointed out that “Venezuela is not a producer of drugs. There is no fentanyl exported from Venezuela. It does not have the apparatus. It does not have the precursor chemicals.”
This is, in fact, about oil. As Trump said in 2023:
When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse. We would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door.
Kidnapping a country’s leadership and leaving a power vacuum is the behaviour of a gangster state. But it also points to the US strategy under Trump - which is to accept the end of global hegemony in favour of spheres of influence dominated by Great Powers. You can see why he is so sympathetic to Russian claims in Ukraine. He wants the same for the US in Latin America - a restating of the Monroe Doctrine of 1823, which in practise treated the Continent as Washington’s backyard.
These are the morbid symptoms of a hegemon suffering from profound decline, not the rational acts of a global superpower.
The so-called international order has already been trashed. The illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003 was one major reason. That itself helped normalise acts of aggression - such as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Israel’s Western-armed genocide in Gaza is of course another hideous reason.
This aggression against Venezuela surely finishes off what remains. What’s to stop other powers doing the same as they see fit, inventing whatever pretext they deem fit?
I also agree with the assessment of former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.
Expect an escalating assault on US democracy at home. Trumpism will seek to consolidate control domestically as well as over its regional sphere of influence. A grim year beckons.
This lunatic has plummeted the country of very dubious history to new depths.
Hopefully this act will be internationally condemned for the thuggery that it is - with Britain of course leading the way...not...!!!!
There is nothing legal, under International Law , or domestic US law, about Trump's use of military power to bomb, kidnap sitting President of sovereign country, calling it a Law enforcement operation , by-passing Congress, to indict him on US soil, at same time going on to brag that USA will 'run' Venezuela for the foreseeable future. Oil, black gold, a magnet for Trump, along with natural resources necessary to keep imperial capitalist edge over China.
What we know , 25 months of genocide has left International Law buried under rubble of Gaza. It counts for nothing beyond words. Impotent to act.
How apt that Netanyahu was a guest at Trump's New Year Party - when Trump wished for 'world peace' for 2026.