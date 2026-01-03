BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Butt's avatar
Phil Butt
Jan 3

This lunatic has plummeted the country of very dubious history to new depths.

Hopefully this act will be internationally condemned for the thuggery that it is - with Britain of course leading the way...not...!!!!

Reply
Share
EVA's avatar
EVA
Jan 4

There is nothing legal, under International Law , or domestic US law, about Trump's use of military power to bomb, kidnap sitting President of sovereign country, calling it a Law enforcement operation , by-passing Congress, to indict him on US soil, at same time going on to brag that USA will 'run' Venezuela for the foreseeable future. Oil, black gold, a magnet for Trump, along with natural resources necessary to keep imperial capitalist edge over China.

What we know , 25 months of genocide has left International Law buried under rubble of Gaza. It counts for nothing beyond words. Impotent to act.

How apt that Netanyahu was a guest at Trump's New Year Party - when Trump wished for 'world peace' for 2026.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Owen Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture