BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
2d

We should unite against the ‘establishment,’ the ‘epstein class,’ zionists, and the ‘far right’ (the labour, tory, reform, and restore parties), and t. robinson and co. - regardless of race or religion. If this does not happen, how long will it be before there is another ‘pandemic’ or ‘vital’ war? As more and more AI is introduced, and more and more people lose their jobs, more people will need help. That will not sit well with governments who are run by zionist israel, so they will want to reduce the population. Possibilities are disease or ‘necessary’ wars, (as in Iraq for example). You have been warned.

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Liz Thompson's avatar
Liz Thompson
2d

No person should be made a victim. All of us should be safe from violence, abuse, discrimination, bigotry. Our religion, our country of birth, our language, our gender or sexual orientation - none of this should make a difference. Whether we were born here,or are immigrants, or refugees, or visitors - we should be able to stay here safely. We are all human beings, all with human rights, the same as each other, me, you, and the person next to you.

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