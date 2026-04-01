BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
4d

I feel all this Owen. The structures to ‘fuel’ this hideous phase have been put in place since the first spigot spouted. We’ve been worshipping at this oily wellspring and what it brings to our hypercapitalist extractive societies for too many years without any thought of forming a humane governance for all, on the back of our collective subterranean bounty. This phase of human history appears to be the shameful outcome that we in the West have enabled by not getting to grips with all our colonial pasts and the countless misdeeds committed - we may not be witnessing our physical descent to our new collective moral level viscerally yet, but the bomb beat of that new reality is getting closer without anything seemingly able to stop it.

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
4d

For trump’s depravity to be normalised, the world has to accept it. This we will not do. In using words like ‘depravity,’ we are already showing that we do not, in any way, consider his behaviour to be normal or acceptable. What ‘ordinary’ people must do, is to continue to speak up about all the atrocious war crimes being committed by the usa and israel, and others. Ask questions; write to M.P.s; go on demonstrations; and sign petitions, and so on. All these things do help. We must tell the present grossly immoral government to stop supporting israel and the usa in any way. Those who went to Palestine to ‘fight’ with the zionist israelis must be severely punished, for example by prison sentences; loss of dual nationalities etc. The one thing no-one must do, is to give up. We cannot give up until Palestine is completely free from occupation, and all war criminals have been held accountable.

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