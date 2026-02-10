BattleLines with Owen Jones

Jonathan Howard
2d

Keep it up! How tangled this all is. Of course it's not surprising that many factors play into the decision-making of politicians, and that includes friendship, political expediency and even morality. Your piece embodies all these things, and that's fine. But if there is one great thing that stands out, stands even above the vileness of the Epstein côterie, it is the massacre of Palestinians in Israel's ethnic cleansing, supported by a combination of commercial advantage and cowardice as government after government refuses to come out on the right side, refuses to blame Israel, refuses to honour the rulings of the International Criminal Court. Go for them, Owen Jones, you have the pulpit and the rhetoric they deserve.

Carolyn Quadrio
1d

Thank you for telling it like it is. We are surrounded by politicians who are deliberately suppressing the truth of the genocide in Gaza.

Carolyn

