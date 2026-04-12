BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Amanda mole's avatar
Amanda mole
3d

Thankyou Owen I was appalled by this interview and would by now expect more from these so called Journalists . Conflating the genocidal acts of the Israeli government and Netanyahu are NOT antisemitism . I noted that Victoria Derbyshire stated at the end of the interview that Israel would deny that they were comitting a genocide , when did we ask the purportrators of the most heinous crimes their opinion as if their opinion was of value . Why didnt she refer to the opinion of holocaust scholars , the UN Amnesty International and virtually everyone with any standing in the international community . She also failed as always happens in these types of interviews to mention that Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal along with most of that regime . Its always different when they talk about Hamas

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Michael R's avatar
Michael R
3d

Victoria Derbyshire deciding that her reputation for some amount of journalistic integrity is more of a hindrance than a help these days... smh

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