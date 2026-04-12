What was the BBC thinking?
Quoting racist extremist Randy Fine is beyond diabolical.
What on earth was the BBC thinking?
Earlier today, former Trump ally Tucker Carlson was interviewed by the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire on its flagship politics programme.
Derbyshire put to him allegations of antisemitism, including from Republican Senator Ted Cruz - and then from someone she introduce as ‘Republican Congressman, Randy Fine’. He had called Carlson “the most dangerous antisemite in America’.
Just who is this Randy Fine? He is the most unapologetically extreme racist elected to the US legislature. This isn’t an exaggeration.
Here are some direct quotes from Randy Fine:
"If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one."
"‘Palestinian’ is just another word for demon."
In reference to "mainstream Muslims", he said: “I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction. I think you destroy them first."
“There is no suffering adequate for these animals. May the streets of Gaza overflow with blood.”
"“Palestinian” = Hamas. #BombsAway"
"Gaza must be destroyed."
“In World War II, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis. We did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese. We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here. There is something deeply deeply wrong with this culture, and it needs to be defeated.”
As you can read, he is a genocidal racist fanatic.
The BBC must have known who Fine was when they made the editorial decision to include him in their script. How could they possibly conclude that this was an acceptable person to quote on anything, let alone on the question of racism?
If a politician had said similar statements about Jewish people, would the BBC quote them?
No, they would not. They would - rightly - think that would be a scandalous thing to do.
What does this tell us about the BBC’s attitude towards Muslims or Palestinians? How can the BBC possibly argue that they take racism against Muslims or Palestinian seriously after this?
You can complain to the BBC here. It was on ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’, BBC One, 9am, Sunday 12th April 2026.
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Thankyou Owen I was appalled by this interview and would by now expect more from these so called Journalists . Conflating the genocidal acts of the Israeli government and Netanyahu are NOT antisemitism . I noted that Victoria Derbyshire stated at the end of the interview that Israel would deny that they were comitting a genocide , when did we ask the purportrators of the most heinous crimes their opinion as if their opinion was of value . Why didnt she refer to the opinion of holocaust scholars , the UN Amnesty International and virtually everyone with any standing in the international community . She also failed as always happens in these types of interviews to mention that Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal along with most of that regime . Its always different when they talk about Hamas
Victoria Derbyshire deciding that her reputation for some amount of journalistic integrity is more of a hindrance than a help these days... smh