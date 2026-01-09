BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
Jan 9

The biggest threats to the world today, are those posed by israel and the usa. It’s time that this country realised this, and ceased all support for both. Normal, sane people do not want wars. They want a reasonable life without repression. The money saved from constant preparations for war would solve many problems both domestically and internationally. People around the world could work together to mitigate the climate crisis, to foster good relations with others, and to live in a positive environment for once. I am so incredibly tired of the endless aggression towards others, whether it’s against a minority group, racism or something else. People fear what they do not understand, so most effort should be made to stop propaganda of all sorts, and to educate people about other societies. Countries should be run for the benefit of their own populations. Any country that breaks International Law should instantly be shunned by all others - no trade, no contact - nothing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roshan Pedder's avatar
Roshan Pedder
Jan 9

Very useful to have this information. As an outsider, I hesitate to even voice an opinion. All I can say is that Tudeh should be aware of the age old trick of divide and rule. All the criticisms of the current economic hardhips are valid, but surely the source of that goes back to both US and Israeli interference. The imminent threat of bombing and invasion by the mafia boss in Washington and his henchmen in Tel Aviv is the real threat.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Owen Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture