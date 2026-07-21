Big news!!!

It’s 25% off if you order my new book THE FALL OF THE WEST - but only if you hurry!

Waterstones are doing a special sale until 24th July. If you go here and order with the code SUMMER26, it’s 25% off.

The book exposes how the West was plunged into catastrophe by greed, war, hatred, arrogance - and genocide.

It takes on the right-wing lie that Western decline has been caused by migrants, minorities and “woke”.

I’m beyond excited to tell you more about the book. It’s the most difficult and important project I’ve ever worked on. It’s based on a huge amount of research and took me from Palestine to Pennsylvania, Baghdad to Dresden.

Pre-orders really really help with the book - so huge thanks in advance!