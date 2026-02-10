BattleLines with Owen Jones

Rod Dawson
1d

Utterly revoltingly, 'The Shekels!' Starmer put the interests of a thuggish gang of rancid, racist, religitard, supremacist, genocidal scumbag occupiers of a foreign country before his own country's. A human rights lawyer who worked with extreme deviousness to oust a leader who, at least, believed in human rights, and reduced Britain to the role of the snivelling bootlicker of bullies, racists and brutes; unprincipled, pointless, and an embarrassment to anything with a spine. Who, when his people protested his racism, turned its police against the people and, inevitably, its people against the police. Who let Mark carney grab leadership of the civilised world because he's not a leader. Who has a shit voice, a shit haircut, and less charisma than an over-boiled potato. Who - way too late - made me realise that British governments can be fundamentally unfit for purpose, and infinitely unworthy of the people they cannot be bothered to serve. 'The Shekels!' and his cronies have betrayed a country that was once prepared to sacrifice my father and his brothers because - at least - it stood for something. Besides failed governments. Their legacy is shame. I shall despise them all with a heartfelt loathing I have never felt for anyone in British politics before.

Tani Haque
1d

I did not sleep last night as I kept reading the MSM and senior Lab members daubing the accolade of, he is a decent man, onto Starmer. What evidence did they have to support that? Thank you My Jones. I will sleep tonight as you have said what needed to be said. I cannot ever forgive this Labour Party for its position on Palestine. An international human rights lawyer who could not recognise a genocide cannot be decent.

