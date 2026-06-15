On Thursday, the people of Makerfield will vote and decide whether Andy Burnham win and replaces Keir Starmer - or Reform UK triumph, with Nigel Farage on course to become prime minister.

I went up there and recorded this video. It’s not public yet, but wanted to give paid subscribers a sneak preview. Your support makes all of these videos possible.

I’m currently finishing the edits of my book ‘The Fall of the West’, but we’ll do far more of these videos when that’s done!