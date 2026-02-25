You can change politics forever in Gorton and Denton
The Greens can only win if enough people knock on doors
The final poll for the Gorton and Denton by-election shows the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer ahead - just.
What this means is that the result will come down to having enough people knocking on doors on election day - tomorrow.
I hope those able to do so will commit to going to Gorton and Denton - you can sign up here.
This isn’t just a normal by-election. If the Greens win, it will be the biggest victory for the politics of hope for a long time.
It'll force taxing the rich, public investment, public ownership, tackling the climate emergency by raising living standards, opposing genocide - and so much more on the agenda.
It'll drive back the politics of blaming migrants for all our problems - or trashing the welfare state. It’ll be a slap in the face for politicians who want Britain to be Donald Trump’s poodle.
Nigel Farage has been able to dictate Britain’s political conversation for years. This will mean we can start forcing it to the left.
And it will also destroy Labour’s argument that you have to vote for them to keep Reform out. It will mean that in constituencies across the country, people will feel emboldened to vote for the Greens - allowing them to replace Labour.
So it’s not hyperbolic to call this a historic by-election!
But Reform and Labour know this is existential, so they will throw everything at the final lap.
So if you can make it to Gorton and Denton - and know anyone else who can - please consider it.
If you've never done it before - don't worry, it's so much easier than you think, and you'll get paired up with an experienced person at first.
You'll be able to say you were part of history. Imagine how frustrated you'll feel if the Greens were just a few votes short!
So a final time - please, please sign up here!
I do wish I could be there, but am committed to something of great importance here in Suffolk to do with the Power of Prevention. However, I am deeply disappointed and sadly not surprised that Labour hasn't encouraged its voters to vote Green this time. What a triumph it would be if the Green Party secured this seat.
The fact that so many people are willing to admit to an intention to vote for such a vile person as Matt Goodwin is astonishing. Even a few years ago this person would not have got anywhere near a ballot from a mainstream party. He's one of the most openly racist people ever to stand for office and should be sent packing with his tail between his legs. An absolutely disgusting individual