Jo Ellen Grzyb
8h

I do wish I could be there, but am committed to something of great importance here in Suffolk to do with the Power of Prevention. However, I am deeply disappointed and sadly not surprised that Labour hasn't encouraged its voters to vote Green this time. What a triumph it would be if the Green Party secured this seat.

Steve
6h

The fact that so many people are willing to admit to an intention to vote for such a vile person as Matt Goodwin is astonishing. Even a few years ago this person would not have got anywhere near a ballot from a mainstream party. He's one of the most openly racist people ever to stand for office and should be sent packing with his tail between his legs. An absolutely disgusting individual

