BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean Haigh's avatar
Dean Haigh
2d

This is so infuriating. I'm an ex Labour member, having joined to vote Corbyn in as leader after hearing him speak and realising that it was possible that we could have a fair society. I left when it became obvious that the party was taking a hard right turn and leftists were being pushed out under ridiculous circumstances. I voted Labour with Starmer as leader because despite some misgivings I thought he seemed 'okay', and the best we could get since Corbyn had (unfairly) been made unelectable. To now know that we were so outrageously scammed - on top of that crypto billionaire paying Farage and Johnson to collude in the Corbyn election and stand down Brexit Party MPs to get Johnson in just shows how hopelessly corrupt the system is. There should be a system in place where these tw*ts are held accountable for knowingly misleading people. Having just watched Oliver Stone's JFK doc series I know things could be worse, but it's pretty much the same situation: a nation with hope, on the cusp of a fairer society, having that ripped from them because the rich and powerful don't like it.

I've just ordered The Fraud, so my anger's only going to increase from here...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dean Haigh's avatar
Dean Haigh
1d

Hi Owen, what do you make of Josh Simons giving up his seat for Andy Burnham? Burnham seems more left wing than he used to be but that it's someone so heavily involved in Labour Together who's making this move makes me much more suspicious of Burnham than I was...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Owen Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture