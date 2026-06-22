BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Jo Ellen Grzyb's avatar
Jo Ellen Grzyb
3d

When Starmer became Party Leader I got into a bit of an argy-bargy with a colleague who said, “You’ll see. It will be different once he becomes PM.” With my cynical hat firmly in place, I countered with, “He’s showing us every day who he is. He’s not going to change when he becomes PM.” I quit the Labour Party when Starmer said that MPs couldn’t support strikers by going on their picket lines. That was it for me. A Labour Party that doesn’t support labourers. There may have been some positive things accomplished in the past two years, however, as you point out, Labour has become a party without a vision, and without a vision, these accomplishments are arbitrary and don’t create a cohesive through line that explains what kind of Britain the Labour Party wants us to be part of. His being portrayed as a steady hand and a ‘grown up’ , for me, just reinforced an elitist loop that doesn’t effectively change anything. There are times, and this is one of them, when I take no satisfaction in having been right.

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David Gilbertson's avatar
David Gilbertson
3d

Everything you predicted has come true. For me, he became a danger to us all with his unrestrained support for Israel.

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