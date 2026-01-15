BattleLines with Owen Jones

This man was absolutely right in his decision to ban these thugs; the UK government is despicable in trying to force him out. The Chief Constable is quite obviously the only person in this who cares about the British people.

I argued in favour of the police decision on LBC yesterday, the argument put by Tom Swarbrick was there were Violent Islamists who were tooled up against Israeli’s said violent Islamists 6 times, but never for Israeli football hooligans. For all we know they did not see the Islamists as being the main issue, where as we all know the Maccabi fans are violent,

He introduced Nick Timothy as a local MP who spoke in favour of these foreign supporters and badly about the locals and police, Swarbrick forgot to mention that The MP is the vice chair of the Conservative Party and an outspoken supporter of Israel

Unfortunately Swarbrick cut me off after I mentioned double standards, ie the total ban of Russians, he suggested Israel did not invade Palestine, so I reminded him they didn’t, they were occupiers and referenced how many Palestinians were killed in 2023 pre Oct7th, at the point I was off air

