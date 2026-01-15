Yesterday, the British Home Secretary demanded the sacking of the Chief Constable of West Midlands police.

Why? Over the banning of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at an away game in Birmingham over safety concerns.

I’ve done a video exploring this diabolic gaslighting.

As the brilliant Rachel Shabi covers her in Substack, it is undoubtedly true that West Midlands police made stupid errors. But this is reminiscent of the supposed scandal over BBC Panorama’s edits of Donald Trump’s speech during the Capitol insurrection of 6th January 2021. Did they make a stupid error? Yes. But as the overall claim - that Trump sought to incite an insurrection to overturn an election he had lost - correct? Also yes.

The same goes here. The racist hooliganism of Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans is not in doubt. Just last month they were given a suspended one-match away fan ban from Uefa - and a €20,000 fine - after racist chants at a Stuttgart game, including "There is no more school in Gaza because there are no children left” and “Death to Arabs”.

Those chants alone are more than sufficient to ban their fans - and if Palestinian life was treated as having any worth, they would be.

But they did far more than that in Amsterdam in November 2024, and the Dutch journalist has covered their racist violence in detail here.

The world is turned on its head. The British government goes to every length possible to defend racist football hooligans from a genocidal state - and smears opponents as hateful extremists. Well, you can only turn the world on its head for so long.