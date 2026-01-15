Maccabi Tel Aviv thugs - we're being gaslit
The British government turns the world on its head
Yesterday, the British Home Secretary demanded the sacking of the Chief Constable of West Midlands police.
Why? Over the banning of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at an away game in Birmingham over safety concerns.
I’ve done a video exploring this diabolic gaslighting.
BattleLines with Owen Jones is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As the brilliant Rachel Shabi covers her in Substack, it is undoubtedly true that West Midlands police made stupid errors. But this is reminiscent of the supposed scandal over BBC Panorama’s edits of Donald Trump’s speech during the Capitol insurrection of 6th January 2021. Did they make a stupid error? Yes. But as the overall claim - that Trump sought to incite an insurrection to overturn an election he had lost - correct? Also yes.
The same goes here. The racist hooliganism of Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans is not in doubt. Just last month they were given a suspended one-match away fan ban from Uefa - and a €20,000 fine - after racist chants at a Stuttgart game, including "There is no more school in Gaza because there are no children left” and “Death to Arabs”.
Those chants alone are more than sufficient to ban their fans - and if Palestinian life was treated as having any worth, they would be.
But they did far more than that in Amsterdam in November 2024, and the Dutch journalist has covered their racist violence in detail here.
The world is turned on its head. The British government goes to every length possible to defend racist football hooligans from a genocidal state - and smears opponents as hateful extremists. Well, you can only turn the world on its head for so long.
BattleLines with Owen Jones is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This man was absolutely right in his decision to ban these thugs; the UK government is despicable in trying to force him out. The Chief Constable is quite obviously the only person in this who cares about the British people.
I argued in favour of the police decision on LBC yesterday, the argument put by Tom Swarbrick was there were Violent Islamists who were tooled up against Israeli’s said violent Islamists 6 times, but never for Israeli football hooligans. For all we know they did not see the Islamists as being the main issue, where as we all know the Maccabi fans are violent,
He introduced Nick Timothy as a local MP who spoke in favour of these foreign supporters and badly about the locals and police, Swarbrick forgot to mention that The MP is the vice chair of the Conservative Party and an outspoken supporter of Israel
Unfortunately Swarbrick cut me off after I mentioned double standards, ie the total ban of Russians, he suggested Israel did not invade Palestine, so I reminded him they didn’t, they were occupiers and referenced how many Palestinians were killed in 2023 pre Oct7th, at the point I was off air