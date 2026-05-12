BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kauders's avatar
David Kauders
3d

Beyond disgusting. Beyond criminality. Utterly inhuman.

Reply
Share
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
3d

Zionist israeli ‘society’ is horrendously flawed. I have reached this conclusion by putting together the following information.

The ‘epstein files’ contain communications between jeffrey epstein and others who hold positions of power from around the world. The information contained in these point to paedophilia, and apparently to satanism, and to cannibalism too. Furthermore, there seems to have been confusion over where epstein received money. Bearing in mind that the knowledge obtained by him, is used to blackmail others involved in these disgusting practices, I should have thought it very likely came from the zionist israeli government.

My next point is that paedophiles and other criminals are evidently allowed to live in israel. It is apparently known as ‘the rape capital’ of the world. Next comes the behaviour of zionist soldiers - going through Palestinian peoples belongings, and putting on women’s lingerie and then filming each other.

Lately it has additionally come to light, that the sexual torture of Palestinians in the filthy zionist prisons, is rife. It includes the most abominable acts against men, women, and apparently even children. The fact that they have trained dogs to rape humans, is beyond belief.

What amazes me in view of the above, is that there could be surprise at any increase in ‘anti-semitism.’ The blame for any such rise can be placed squarely at the feet of the zionists who have committed the genocide, and all the other crimes that now everyone is aware of. No amount of propaganda or PR is ever going to wipe that slate clean. Add to that the completely different attitudes, (in the U.K. at least), towards Jewish people by the police and government, and it’s no surprise that others are becoming resentful. It should be recognised though that this is anti-zionism, not ‘anti-semitism.’

Where is there any sense or logic for example, in showing enormous sympathy for two Jews who experienced knife crime, whilst totally ignoring a Muslim man who was injured in the same way, on the same day, by the same assailant? The fact that starmer immediately handed out

£ 25,000,000 to the Jewish community because of this, beggars belief. Apparently there’s no money available for the NHS or anything else, but £ 25,000,000 is immediately there for the Jewish community.

The treatment by the police/government of any person or organisation that is pro- Palestinian, has been despicable. The attempts to reduce freedom of speech and the right to protest, are very obvious. The idea of not allowing traditional juries is appalling. It is so plain to see that the government is trying to steer this country into being one that does not allow criticism; and where trials can be easily taken to any conclusion desired by the government.

Apparently half the cabinet takes zionist israeli bribes, and huge numbers of politicians belong to ‘friends of israel’ type groups. This is far from democracy. This country is not being run for the good of the people, it appears that its sole purpose is to smooth over the abominable actions of zionist israel. Their atrocious actions appear to fall ever more swiftly to lower and lower levels of horror. This is the country (+ the usa), that the UK is supporting. Dreadful things happen in wars, which is why sane people are against them. However, zionist israel has plumbed depths unattainable to anyone else, even in the past. No more support of any kind should be given to them and their utterly foul behaviour. Whatever has happened to Jewish people, has been nothing compared to what has been done by zionists, to the people of Palestine and other countries.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Owen Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture